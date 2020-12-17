Experts say safety precautions need to be taken after getting the COVID-19 vaccine

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO)- As hospitals begin administering vaccines across the Rio Grande Valley, health experts warn the vaccine is not a reason for people to let their guards down.

“It’s very real still in our community even after we start doing vaccinations we’re not going to be able to vaccinate everybody at once,” said Dr. Christopher Romero, Medical Director at PanAmerican Clinical Research and Physician Advisor at Valley Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Romero said the COVID-19 vaccines are historic step forward in putting an end to this pandemic, but urges the public to continues taking precautions even after getting the vaccine.

“We don’t have that data that says 100% that if you are vaccinated you’re not at risk of spreading the disease to other people as well as the vaccine was only 95% effective in the trials that got it approved,” he said.

As far as the healthcare workers currently in the process of getting the vaccine, Dr. Romero said they are being closely monitored.

“After somebody is vaccinated they’re actually monitored at the vaccination site for a given period of time to make sure they don’t have an immediate reaction to it,” he said.

According to Dr. Romero once vaccines begin to roll out for the public, there will be populations like children, who will not be able to get the vaccine. This is why health experts are urging everyone to continue following safety guidelines.

“Until we see those numbers completely drop down and have the pandemic completely under control we still need to keep our guard up, wash our hands, wear a mask and keep some distance between us,” said Dr. Romero.

Dr. Romero adds he is confident about the vaccine and said the research has shown it is safe.