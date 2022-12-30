HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This weekend, we ring in the new year and many people will toast with alcohol both at midnight and throughout the evening, but there are concerns about too much alcohol being consumed during the holiday.

Health experts are reminding people not to over-indulge on alcohol this weekend as it could lead to serious illness, including alcohol poisoning.

Alcohol poisoning is a serious, and possible fatal consequence of drinking large amounts of alcohol in a short period of time.

Drinking too much too quickly can impact your breathing, heart rate, body temperature and gag reflex.

David Tejeda, the Clinical Director at Origins Behavioral Healthcare encouraging party goers to take action if you suspect someone is experiencing alcohol poisoning.

“So one thing I really want people to know is it’s better to make a mistake in calling for medical attention for somebody who may not have needed it, then to not have called for medical attention,” Tejanda said.

Tejada says the best way to prevent alcohol poisoning is to not drink at all, but if you are going to drink, drink in moderation, and avoid binge drinking, which is two to four drinks in the course of two hours.

He also recommends people under the age of 65 limiting themselves to two to three drinks per day.

It takes a while for the liver to process so you can actually continue to release alcohol into the bloodstream.

Donnie Jones, a volunteer with Alcoholics Anonymous encourages people to reach out to the group if they are struggling with addiction.

“I would definitely try to be careful. Alcoholism is deadly. I’ve been sober for six years now, and I’ve seen quite a few people that didn’t have any kind of limits on what they were doing, and they, unfortunately passed away,” Jones said.

Experts also warn against mixing alcohol with over the counter medications like aspirin and ibuprofen, as mixing the two can severely impact the kidneys and the liver.