HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Homeowners have the option to choose their own insurance to cover damage or loss but what many may not consider is winter liabilities.

Hilda Martinez, President of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) said when it comes to winter liabilities, slips and falls are something a homeowner could be liable for.

“If someone comes to your house, they slip, they break, you got medical billings and stuff like that, find out if that’s covered. The same thing with your pipes freezing, find out with your homeowner’s insurance what exactly is covered. Some people think that just because they have homeowner insurance that everything is covered, it’s not,” she said.

Martinez said there have been instances where homeowners were sued because someone slipped and fell on their property.

Homeowners are encouraged to talk to their insurance provider to get a complete understanding of their plan.

In addition to insurance, AAA said preparation for severe weather is important because frozen pipes were one of the biggest issues during last year’s February freeze. The organization said the average busted pipe claim was set to $10,000.

AAA advises homeowners to protect their homes by doing the following:

Remove hoses from exterior faucets.

Repair or replace weather stripping around windows and doors, vents and fans, plumbing, air conditioners and electrical and gas lines.

Use caulk or insulation to seal all cracks, holes and other openings on exterior walls.

Let faucets drip a little bit to prevent freezing pipes.

Well-insulated basements and crawl spaces will help protect pipes. Close foundation vents and windows to basements. Wrap vulnerable pipes with pipe insulation.

Know where your water shutoff valve is so that you can turn off the water in case of an emergency.

Air inside the walls, where pipes are, can be much colder than air in the room, so set the thermostat at a reasonable temperature, even if you will be away from home.

Keep bathroom and kitchen cabinet doors open to let warm air circulate around the pipes.

Close your wood burning fireplace flue damper when you’re not using it.

AAA said following the recommended steps will help keep your family warm and help you avoid costly repairs.