SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This heat surely calls for a day on the beach, but the weather has also brought some strong waves with it as well.

To ensure your day on South Padre Island is fun and safe, there are a few things you need to be aware of on the beach.

First, pay attention to the Valley Storm Team weather forecast to ensure it will be a safe weather day for the beach.

Second, watch for the flags that are posted on the beach.

A green flag means it’s safe to swim. Yellow means medium hazard. A single red flag means high hazard, and a double red flag means the beach is closed to swimmers.

Chief Arturo Hurtado with the Cameron County Beach Patrol explained what you should do if you get caught in a rip tide.

“All you have to do is stay calm, float until it stops pulling you out and then swim parallel to the beach to get out of that rip current. If all you can do is stay, there and float and call for help, someone who will call 911 make sure you know somebody’s out that knows that you’re out there in the water and help will come our way,” Hurtado said.

Hurtado added that the last thing you want to do is panic and swim towards the shore, as that will tire you out.

The ADA requires state and local governments abide by the general non-discrimination and program accessibility requirements.

Hurtado shared how people can request a beach accessible wheelchair at the island.

“There are mobile chairs available on South Padre Island out of the fire department currently, you just have to call ahead to reserve it and at no cost for anybody that needs ADA access to the beach,” Hurtado said.

Cameron County Parks Department is also working on an ADA access program to also offer beach accessible wheelchairs that will start in July.

To request a beach accessible wheelchair, call the South Padre Island Fire Department at (956) 761-3040.