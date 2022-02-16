HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The impact of inflation is widespread and it includes how much more you could pay in rent.

David Mintz, the vice president of Government Affairs for the Texas Apartment Association, said Texas has seen an increase in rent due to the number of people moving into the state.

According to Mintz, many properties were not able to raise rent or increase operating expenses during the height of the pandemic. Now, they have to raise prices to keep up.

“One of the most basic things is just supply and demand, particularly in Texas as we have been seeing a lot of people moving into the state, there’s been a lot of demand for rental housing and construction is still catching up to that need,” said Mintz.

Mintz said other contributing factors are an increase in property taxes and insurance costs.

According to Hilda Martinez, president of the Better Business Bureau (BBB), those renting a property through an individual who do not have a lease or have a lease that is up for renewal are more likely to experience a rent increase.

“If the lease has gone up for renewal, now does the owner of the property, do they have the right to increase the rent? Well, if the lease is up and it’s up for renewal it could be possible, you might have the right because you probably lost money during this pandemic,” said Martinez.

Martinez said it is also important to be aware of scammers preying on people needing financial assistance through texts, phone calls, and emails.

The government is not going to ask you to pay money upfront, they’re gonna have you fill out this application to see if you qualify for this kind of government assistance that they’re offering you,” she said.

Martinez added if a renter has a lease agreement and is noticing their rent is increasing unexpectedly, it is best for them to reach out to them.

“We recommend that you contact the Better Business Bureau, maybe we can give you the right direction with who you need to contact to try to get assistance on that as far as trying to increase your rent; if there’s a lease it is locked for that regular rent that you are currently paying,” she said.