RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Getting kids to be healthy can be a challenge, especially when they are home for the summer.

Experts say a little creativity goes a long way.

Parents and guardians can create meal plans and even get the kids involved in the decision-making process.

“Plenty of fruits and vegetables,” Leslie Garcia, Registered Dietician with the South Texas Health System said. “Pre-cut the fruit and vegetables, and keep it in their refrigerator or on the counters, something easy for the kids to grab throughout the day.”

Encouraging kids to make their own snacks is another fun way to get them excited about being healthy. Dieticians say one of the main reasons kids tend to constantly snack is boredom.

Summer may be a time for kids to relax from school, but it’s also an opportunity to make sure they stay active.

Getting daily exercise is beneficial in many ways. Exercise helps bone and muscle strengthening, and the CDC says active kids tend to get better grades and perform better overall.

Exercise also helps reduce the risk of many illnesses, like type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity.

“For children, I would say try to focus on daily physical activity for at least 30 minutes a day. Of course, if it’s warm outside, just make sure that they stay hydrated with plenty of water,” Garcia said.

Summer camps across the Valley such as a city’s parks and recreation department, the Boys and Girls Club, or a local school district will welcome children of all ages.