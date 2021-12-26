Expert weighs in on New Year’s resolutions

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As the year comes to an end many are getting ready for the new year and that includes setting a new year’s resolution.

New year’s resolutions range from getting healthier, quitting bad habits, and more self-care.

According to Dr. Lisa Cortez, a psychotherapist, if you did not meet your goals last year, it is okay.

“Naturally our mind is very negative, so we look at the stuff that we didn’t do and we want to change that, this brand-new year,” she said.

Some may be needing a helping hand when meeting fitness goals and Orange Theory Fitness coach, Octavia Contreras said she is there to help.

“New year new me, so we do happen to see a lot more members come on in, so we’re getting ready for the new year here at Orange Theory Fitness,” Contreras said.

Contreras explained that she has goals of her own as well, but is happy to help those in need at the gym.

“Support and a lot of guidance, encouragement, with those three factors I have really seen people grow in tremendous ways,” she said.

Although health and fitness are popular goals for the new year, there are other goals looking to be met for the upcoming year.

“Reaching out to some more family and staying in touch with them,” said Harlingen resident, Irma Perez.

Perez said she has not always completed her New Year’s resolution, but will do her best to meet them in the new year.

Dr. Cortez explained that when it comes to setting new year’s resolutions it is important to choose the right ones.

“The goal can be as big as you want, but the plan should start with baby steps, that’s an easier way to execute and to stay consistent with any resolution,” she said.

Dr. Cortez said writing a plan towards your goal is powerful in helping reach goals and keeping a positive mindset is key.

“You don’t have to wait until the next year to get back on track, even if you stop for a month, you can always start again, so don’t be hard on yourself,” she said.

She explained that staying focused on your goal and yourself is also an important step.

“Don’t compare yourself to other people. It’s really hard for us to not do that because everyone is posting all their pictures and their lives on social media, so it’s easy for us to compare ourselves to others. Find what works for you for what you want in your life,” she said.

Dr. Cortez said resolutions can be set at any time and not necessarily at the start of a new year.

“I don’t think you need a new year to start anything new, so I believe in resolutions throughout the year. They do work when you have a plan,” she said.