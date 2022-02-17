HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With prices on goods increasing, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) said the interest rate on credit cards will most likely go up.

Hilda Martinez, President for the BBB said the interest rate increase will depend on the type of plan one has.

Martinez said some credit cardholders may receive a notice in the mail from their credit card provider stating they are going to increase the interest rate percentage.

According to Martinez, those notices are a way to notify you in advance and give you time to decide whether is a plan you want to stick with or change for something that best suits you.

“If they’re increasing the percentage interest rate on the credit card you know, maybe it’s time to move on and look for another different credit card that offers you a lower interest rate than what you already have,” she said.

According to Martinez, those who are looking to switch or apply for a new card will want to choose wisely.

“For those that don’t have a credit card that are willing to apply for a new credit card to establish their credit, that might be a little difficult for them to find the right credit card as well; find out with your bank first, find out what they have to offer,” she said.

All credit card holders are encouraged to check with their bank to see whether they will be affected by an increase.

Martinez said the BBB is also available to help anyone who is in need of assistance in checking whether a new credit card provider is legitimate or not.