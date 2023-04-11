MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A wildlife expert provided insight following the sighting of a “mystery animal” at Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park in Mission.

Last week, state park officials turned to the public as they tried to identify an animal with four short legs that was seen on video by a trail camera.

Mitch Sternberg, a Zone Biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, provided a possible answer to the looming question behind this curious creature.

According to Sternberg, the animal seen in the video is an American Badger.

“The black ‘mask’ in the face and the hint of a white line under the chin to neck and general stocky shape of the animal are a dead giveaway,” Sternberg said.

In the photo by the park, the animal is seen with a round figure, which Sternberg said could be attributed to multiple factors.

“Although the animal appears very plump, it may be in part to the general stocky size of badgers, the angler of the camera, a pregnant female and or a bit of distortion as part of its body was in motion at the time of the photo,” he said.

In an update, officials with Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park added that the photo was taken by a park visitor and the exact location is unknown, but the area is part of the natural range of the American Badger.