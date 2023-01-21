MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A price increase for return overnight passport delivery will go in effect starting Monday.
According to a news release from City of McAllen, the price increase by the U.S. Department of State will go from $18.32 to $19.53 for return overnight delivery starting Jan. 23.
“Return overnight delivery service means applicants receive their passport in 1 to 2 days after it has been processed, instead of the 5 to 7 days that regular mail may take,” the release states.
Anyone interested in applying for a passport, the City of McAllen Passport Facility will be accepting walk-ins in a first come first serve basis at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday through Friday, at 221 S. 15th St.
“If an appointment is preferred, please call ahead to (956) 681-1450,” according to the release.
U.S. passport book or card requirements are as follows:
- Application Form DS-11 must be completed with black ink only
- Applicant must be present at time of processing
- Applicants 15 years old and younger must be accompanied by both parents
- Applicants 16 and 17 years old must be accompanied by one parent
- Applicants 18 years old or older must present their own valid Texas Identification Card or Driver’s License
- In circumstances that one parent is unavailable at the time of the appointment, Form DS-3053 must be completed, notarized and submitted with the application along with a front and back copy of the absent parent’s identification
- Certified birth certificate (long form) or certificate of naturalization
- Front and back photocopy of proof of citizenship and identification
- One 2×2 in. color photograph; available on site for $15 cash
- Valid I.D. with photo and signature,
- U.S. Drivers License or Identification Card
- Visa Laser
- U.S. passport/Mexican passport
- Consular I.D.
- Passport fees must be paid in a form of a check or money order payable to the U.S. Department of State only
- Processing and photo fees can be paid in cash
U.S. Passport book fees
|U.S. Passport Book fees
|Passport fee
|Processing fee
|Age 16 and Older:
-Expedited Service:
-Return Overnight Delivery (1-2 days optional):
|$130 check or money order PLUS
-$60 check or money order
-$19.53 check or money order
|$35 cash
|Age 15 and under:
– Expedited Service:
– Return Overnight Delivery (1-2 days optional):
|$100 check or money order PLUS
-$60 check or money order
-$19.53 check or money order
|$35 cash
U.S. Passport card fees
|U.S. Passport Card fees
|Passport fee
|Processing fee
|Age 16 and Older:
-Expedited Service:
|$30 check or money order PLUS
-$60 check or money order
|$35 cash
|Age 15 and under:
– Expedited Service:
|$15 check or money order PLUS
-$60 check or money order
|$35 cash
For more information, visit www.travel.state.gov.