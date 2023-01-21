MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A price increase for return overnight passport delivery will go in effect starting Monday.

According to a news release from City of McAllen, the price increase by the U.S. Department of State will go from $18.32 to $19.53 for return overnight delivery starting Jan. 23.

“Return overnight delivery service means applicants receive their passport in 1 to 2 days after it has been processed, instead of the 5 to 7 days that regular mail may take,” the release states.

Anyone interested in applying for a passport, the City of McAllen Passport Facility will be accepting walk-ins in a first come first serve basis at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday through Friday, at 221 S. 15th St.

“If an appointment is preferred, please call ahead to (956) 681-1450,” according to the release.

U.S. passport book or card requirements are as follows:

Application Form DS-11 must be completed with black ink only

Applicant must be present at time of processing

Applicants 15 years old and younger must be accompanied by both parents

Applicants 16 and 17 years old must be accompanied by one parent

Applicants 18 years old or older must present their own valid Texas Identification Card or Driver’s License

In circumstances that one parent is unavailable at the time of the appointment, Form DS-3053 must be completed, notarized and submitted with the application along with a front and back copy of the absent parent’s identification

Certified birth certificate (long form) or certificate of naturalization

Front and back photocopy of proof of citizenship and identification

One 2×2 in. color photograph; available on site for $15 cash

Valid I.D. with photo and signature, U.S. Drivers License or Identification Card Visa Laser U.S. passport/Mexican passport Consular I.D.

Passport fees must be paid in a form of a check or money order payable to the U.S. Department of State only

Processing and photo fees can be paid in cash

U.S. Passport book fees

U.S. Passport Book fees Passport fee Processing fee Age 16 and Older:

-Expedited Service:

-Return Overnight Delivery (1-2 days optional): $130 check or money order PLUS

-$60 check or money order

-$19.53 check or money order $35 cash





Age 15 and under:

– Expedited Service:

– Return Overnight Delivery (1-2 days optional): $100 check or money order PLUS

-$60 check or money order

-$19.53 check or money order $35 cash







U.S. Passport card fees

U.S. Passport Card fees Passport fee Processing fee Age 16 and Older:

-Expedited Service: $30 check or money order PLUS

-$60 check or money order $35 cash

Age 15 and under:

– Expedited Service: $15 check or money order PLUS

-$60 check or money order $35 cash



For more information, visit www.travel.state.gov.