PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Those traveling eastbound and westbound on the Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge will encounter delays between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Delays are due to a contractor performing maintenance work on the traffic barricades from the eastbound lanes to the westbound lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The work will cause traffic to come to a stop for brief periods.

TxDOT urges drivers to slow down, stay alert in the work zone and always maintain a safe following distance as traffic comes to a standstill.