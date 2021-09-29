Expect rain and thunderstorms every day

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The chance for rain is going to seem pretty familiar around the Valley the next several days.







Upper-level low pressure moving out of the Desert Southwest, toward Missouri, will be the main element keeping the chance for rain and thunderstorms in our forecast each day through much of next week.

Other factors include a cold front pushing across Texas through the weekend. This front will stall north of the Valley but be close enough to be a player for Valley rain.

Another feature is all the moisture building up in our atmosphere, think of that as gasoline for this slow-moving rain engine.

It will take several days for the upper low to make it to Missouri, and the surface cold front to slide across the state, that is why the rain risk will last so long.

The good news is it won’t rain every hour of every day. The nature of rain and thunderstorms associated with upper-level low pressure is more chaotic than many other rain triggers.

As the low churns over our region, it will drive streaks of rain and pockets of thunderstorms across different areas at different times, day or night.

Rainfall totals through early next week range from half an inch to an inch and a half across the RGV but locally heavier amounts could total 2 to 4 inches.