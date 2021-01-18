Expanded hours of operation for empty southbound commercial trucks to begin at Anzalduas International Bridge

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—The McAllen Bridge System announced Monday it will begin operating with expanded hours for empty southbound commercial trucks at the Anzalduas International Bridge.

Starting Jan.18, the hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday. Hours of operations were from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Courtesy: City of McAllen

City officials said the additional hours are intended to decongest and facilitate the rapid flow of southbound expty commercial traffic.

“The expanded hours of operation for southbound empty commercial trucks is just the next step for the bridge to become a fully functioning commercial crossing, boosting the economy on both sides and further strengthening the bond between McAllen and Reynosa, Texas and Tamaulipas and the United States and Mexico as great trade partners,” said McAllen Mayor Jim Darling in a written statement.

The extended hours of operation for empty southbound commercial trucks at Anzalduas International Bridge is a bin-national achievement that was made possible by the collaboration and partnership between the United States and Mexico, according to city officials.

“We are delighted to announce additional southbound hours of operation for empty truck traffic; and I personally would like to extend an invitation to commercial truck drivers traveling south to cross thru the Anzalduas International Bridge because we can get you through faster.” said Superintendent of Bridges’ Juan Olaguibel.