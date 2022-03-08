EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — March is National Women’s History Month with March 8 being International Women’s Day.

The Museum of South Texas History (MOSTHistory) will be exhibiting a four display case full of personal items that reflect women’s time in the military.

“Women who came before you and did things, amazing things,” said Melissa Peña, the Collections and Exhibits Coordinator for MOSTHistory. “It helps us relate to what we’re going through now. It helps us to understand where we’ve been and how far we’ve come and how far we have to go.”

The display is called ‘Women on the Warfront.’ The items on display range from medals, old photos, and uniforms to an old engine.

Peña added that each item highlights different roles that women were “allowed” to have, mostly during World War II.

The history behind these personal items comes from women all over the United States. They were stationed in Harlingen and Mission at some point in their military career, according to Peña.

The centerpiece of this exhibit is an oral interview with a former Rosie the Riveter, Angelica Gonzalez Garcia that was conducted in October of 2021.

“Unfortunately, Mrs. Garcia passed away a few months ago after we did her oral history. We’re so thrilled that we got it and now we’re able to show others and tell others her incredible story,” said Peña. Garcia passed away in December.

There will also be a Sunday Speaker Series program held in person with a brief presentation followed by a highlight tour of the exhibit.

Peña’s goal with the exhibition is that visitors who come to see this exhibit will go home and reflect on what they saw. She also hopes everyone in attendance will go talk with their families to see what kind of history they can learn.

Museum hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The ‘Women on the Warfront’ exhibition will run through April 3.