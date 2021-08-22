‘Exercise can help enhance their mood and reduce anxiety,’ including yoga

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — According to the Director of Clinical Services for South Texas Health System Behavior, Dr. Joseph Garcia physical exercise has been proven to benefit cognitive functioning.

“Studies related to depression, anxiety, and a response to exercise shows that the psychological and physical benefits of exercise can also help enhance mood and reduce anxiety,” said Dr. Garcia.

Garcia said exercises such as yoga can positively impact a person’s mental and physical well-being.

Certified yoga instructor, Karla Cavazos added that “we are in our minds more than we think. We are our own biggest critics.”

Cavazos said that with the exercise of yoga though, there is a sense of solace with every stretch and meditation.

“You just feel a sense of relief in saying if I can do this, I can do anything because a lot of people who do try yoga have never done it before,” said Cavazos. “Once they finish the class, they just feel like a completely different person.”

Cavazos shared that her exercises allow her students to focus on things they can control.

To gain that control and relief though, students must follow through with the full-body flow.

“We’ll begin from the bottom up, building ourselves all the way from the bottom up and then back to the bottom,” said Cavazos. “Generally, a full-body flow will start with some chaturangas [low plank]–nothing too extreme.”

Cavazos told Valley Central that her yoga instruction is 40 to 60 minutes long and allows for each student to focus on a new part of their body.

According to Cavazos, she will be teaching UTRGV students the practice of yoga in the next couple of weeks on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday evenings.

For more information on Cavazos’ yoga sessions click here.