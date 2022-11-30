McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen International Airport is known for providing flights all around the world. But this year they’re offering a first class ticket that you can purchase that will give you an enhanced experience in their Skybox at the McAllen holiday parade.

The skybox will be located on Quince Avenue and Bicentennial Blvd. This unique seating experience is the first of its kind and offers exclusive access next to their Dallas Cowboys stage.

Those who purchase $10 tickets to the skybox fan experience get assigned seating and have a chance to win Dallas Cowboys memorabilia, a pair of tickets to a Dallas Cowboys game along with two roundtrip tickets to Dallas.

Director of Aviation, Elizabeth Suarez says the program on the stage starts at 4:30 p.m., but for fans to get there early in order to have the opportunity to win those prizes.

In addition to the skybox seating, another opportunity to view the parade is the South Padre Island Vuelta Zone. The area provides parade goers an up-close look at the towering helium-filled balloons that spin right in front of their eyes.

Both locations provide live music, goodie bags with a shirt and an LED bracelet that syncs up to the music.

Tickets can be purchased on the McAllen Holiday Parade website.