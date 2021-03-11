EXCLUSIVE: Brownsville Fire Department launches mobile COVID-19 vaccine unit

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Fire Department announced the launch their mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

In an exclusive interview with KVEO Brownsville Fire Department Chief Jarrett Sheldon said they started to vaccinate people who are home-bound or immobile on Wednesday.

Chief Sheldon said they have been planning this clinic for a while, but had to wait for vaccines.

“This week we did receive 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Our goal was to streamline some of the shots in arms by getting to people at home who are bedridden, or just lack the mobility to get to a vaccination site,” said Sheldon.

Chief Sheldon said they are working with the area health director to find residents and are calling them to get them registered.

To learn if you qualify for the mobile vaccine clinic call the Brownsville Fire Department at (956) 551-1102.