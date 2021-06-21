Excessive heat warning in effect as temperatures rise

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—Watches and warnings have been issued for the upper Rio Grande Valley Monday as temperatures continue to rise, bringing dangerous conditions for residents.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Southern Hidalgo County and Starr County from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. while a Heat Advisory in is effect for Northern Hidalgo County from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Police release identity of woman found dead at Brownsville jail
Excessive Heat Warnings are normally issued when a heat index of 105 degrees lasts for more than two hours, which is expected for today in many cities, including McAllen, Edinburg, San Juan, Mission, Rio Grande City, and Roma.
RGV Sounds: Brownsville brother-sister duo rock crowds with covers
In fact, a heat index of 110-117 degrees is expected for Monday in those cities.
Gladys Porter Zoo successfully breeds endangered cassowary, celebrates first-time father
The heat index, or “feels like” temperature, is determined through temperature and relative humidity. The higher the temperature and relative humidity, the hotter it actually feels.
A few recommendations for heat:
- Drink plenty of water
- Reduce exposure to the sun
- Wear light-colored clothing
- Avoid drinking alcohol
- Check your backseat to make sure everyone is off the car, including pets
- Give pets plenty of water and shade, or leave them inside a home
Tuesday, a front will move through Texas helping with temperatures a bit and bring a chance of rain.