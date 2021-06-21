Excessive heat warning in effect as temperatures rise

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—Watches and warnings have been issued for the upper Rio Grande Valley Monday as temperatures continue to rise, bringing dangerous conditions for residents.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Southern Hidalgo County and Starr County from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. while a Heat Advisory in is effect for Northern Hidalgo County from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Excessive Heat Warnings are normally issued when a heat index of 105 degrees lasts for more than two hours, which is expected for today in many cities, including McAllen, Edinburg, San Juan, Mission, Rio Grande City, and Roma.

In fact, a heat index of 110-117 degrees is expected for Monday in those cities.

The heat index, or “feels like” temperature, is determined through temperature and relative humidity. The higher the temperature and relative humidity, the hotter it actually feels.

A few recommendations for heat:

Drink plenty of water

Reduce exposure to the sun

Wear light-colored clothing

Avoid drinking alcohol

Check your backseat to make sure everyone is off the car, including pets

Give pets plenty of water and shade, or leave them inside a home

Tuesday, a front will move through Texas helping with temperatures a bit and bring a chance of rain.