Excessive computer use could lead to blindness in the future

Now more than ever, people are spending more time in front of a screen.

It’s not just adults but kids are also using computers more with online school the norm for the time being.

“I never would of thought I’d be wearing glasses, I’ve never worn glasses,” said Linda Medina-Lopez who works remotely.

Medina-Lopez spends more than half the day on her computer.

“Gosh if you combine my work time and my pleasure time you’re looking at 13-14 hours a day,” she said.

It wasn’t until recently that she started noticing an increase in headaches and blurry vision that she decided to get blue light glasses.

“I went to get checked out with the optometrist and she told me we needed to start blocking some of that blue light and it was going to help with my eye strain. Now it’s not as blurry, I’m very intentional about giving my eyes a break,” she explained.

To relieve eye strain, Optometrist Sanda Flores at Peña Institute recommends taking breaks away from your screen throughout the day.

“The 20-20-20 rule… every 20 minutes taking a 20-second break to look at something 20 feet away so a kid on their computer doing their homework can look at a clock across the room and that can help decrease the fatigue and dryness,” Flores said.

Experts say blue light tricks the brain into thinking it’s daytime, creating sleeping problems and excessive exposure can lead to blindness in the future.

Flores recommends setting your phone to night mode to reduce the risk.

“They recommend to not do anything on your near device as you’re winding down to go to sleep because it can keep your mind a little more alert and make it harder to go to sleep,” Flores explained.

Flores also said the brightness on your phone should always match your rooms lighting.