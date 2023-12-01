MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission High School substitute teacher has been sent to federal prison for threatening to expose nude images of a student, officials say.

Edgar Aaron Hernandez, 31, was arrested on charges of sexual coercion and enticement of a minor.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Hernandez confessed to soliciting over 30 minor children via the internet for nude images.

One of the instances happened in April 2022 when a 13-year-old minor child reported she sent nude images via Snapchat to Hernandez, who claimed to be a 17-year-old named Edgar.

Hernandez, disguised as Edgar online, threatened to publicly share the images if she did not send him additional nude images.

In September 2022, U.S. Secret Service agents assigned to Homeland Security Investigations received a referral from task force officers in Springfield, Illinois.

According to federal officials, the father of the 13-year-old filed a report to Illinois police that the child sent nude images to a man in Texas, and the man was threatening to spread the images if the child did not send more.

The investigation identified the IP address, which led authorities to Hernandez’s residence in Mission.

Hernandez possessed over 1,000 images and videos of child pornography on his Dropbox, Mega, and Snapchat accounts, the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated in a press release.

He also admitted to soliciting images and videos over the span of two years from other minor children and threatening to expose them to friends and family.

Some of the minors told Hernandez they would commit suicide or harm themselves if he exposed them.

Hernandez further admitted the suicide attempts did not bother him and would proceed to block the victim before seeking additional victims to coerce images from, officials add.

“Justice has forced this predator to exchange one piece of clothing for another; a teacher’s cape for an orange prison jumpsuit,” Alamdar Hamdani, U.S. Attorney with the Southern District of Texas said.

Hernandez was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison with an additional order to pay $3,000 in restitution to a known victim.

He is expected to serve an additional 7 years on supervised release following completion of his prison term in which he will be ordered to register as a sex offender.