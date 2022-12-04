MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Saturday night’s rain did not put a damper on the fun at the McAllen holiday parade.

Thousands of people still turned out to see the 56 floats, 32 balloons, and 13 marching bands.

“We never saw anybody leave. It was just fantastic,” Assistant City Manager Joe Vera told ValleyCentral. “We probably had more people when we finished the parade than we had at the start of the parade.”

The parade started as an initiative to bring the community together.

“This parade started in 2014 as a destination event and also as an event to continue to improve the quality of life for the people in McAllen,” Vera said. “So I think that we’ve been successful in doing that.”

The annual parade is held on the first Saturday of December, however next year it will be special. The parade will celebrate their 10th anniversary of the event.