‘Even safer than the flu shot’: Health authority urges pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine

HIDALGO COUNTY (KVEO) — Several Rio Grande Valley vaccine providers have moved to the next tier of eligible recipients, which includes pregnant women.

“This is even safer than the influenza vaccine,” Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said.

Dr. Melendez says it is a standard medical practice to exclude pregnant women and children from vaccine trials, but the vaccine’s composition makes it even safer than the flu shot.

“What you’re getting inoculated into your bodies is a non-alive entity,” he said. “It’s not like a weakened virus or a dead virus. It’s just a piece of protein that tells your body to make antibodies for this disease.”

He says there is little to no risk, no matter the stage of pregnancy.

“It’s absolutely safe, regardless if you’re two days pregnant or nine months,” Dr. Melendez said.

Contracting COVID-19 on the other hand can endanger two lives.

“You’re certainly at more risk of all diseases because of physiological changes occurring in your body,” he said. “We also have to add risk factors involved with the unborn child. Now you’re dealing with two people, not just one.”

One exception is young teen pregnancies.

“The risk of someone dying of being seriously in trouble from COVID when you’re 13 is extremely low,” Dr. Melendez said. “ What they’re at risk of is to spread the disease, but not necessarily have the complications.”

As part of Tier 1b, those with comorbidities are also currently eligible for the vaccine, which Dr. Melendez says is a beaming light of hope after 10 cruel months.

“I hope people take advantage of it and get the vaccine,” he encouraged.