EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Estella G. Lopez and Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa have been named as the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce Man and Woman of the Year for 2022.

The two will be celebrated at the annual Installation and Awards Banquet, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance.

Hinojosa has served the South Texas area for more than 25 years as a Texas Senator and House of Representatives. The senator also served in the United States Marine Corps from 1966 to 1968, where he served as a squad leader during the Vietnam War.

After his service, Hinojosa earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Pan American University, where he graduated with honors. He later earned a law degree from Georgetown University in Washington D.C.

Among his many accomplishments, Hinojosa was presented with the “Texas Medicines Best Legislator” award from the Texas Medical Association for his work to restore the Children’s Health Insurance Program funding and improve childhood immunization rates.

Lopez, a lifetime Edinburg resident, is being recognized for her dedication to paving the way for women in business.

“Throughout Lopez’s long career she has inspired women with her exemplary work ethic and commitment to serving her community,” a release from the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce stated.

Lopez completed her training at the McAllen Business College in 1945 before beginning her career at Fidelity Abstract in Edinburg.

She started as a typist clerk for the abstractors on a manual typewriter at Fidelity Abstract and quickly moved up the ranks as a secretary, then a closer and eventually became the Fidelity Abstract Branch Manager.

Lopez has been employed at Sierra Title Company for over 76 years and is still currently employed at the age of 94.

Tickets to the installation banquet and sponsorship are available by contacting the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce at (956) 383-4974 or emailing at information@edinburg.com.