Essential workers to be featured as grand marshals for McAllen Holiday Parade

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) – The largest helium balloon parade in Texas will pay homage to the essential workers who supported the community throughout the ongoing pandemic.

During a press conference held today, the city of McAllen encouraged residents to nominate frontline workers that they believe have made an outstanding impact.

The selected winners will be invited to be featured throughout the parade on the 40 festive floats.

Entries must be received by November 30, 2020, by 11:59 p.m.

Also announced were ‘text-to-win’ prizes. Among them were a PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Yeezys, and a $1,000 prize.

You can enter to win by texting ‘SOUTHPOLE’ to 474747 and registering. Prizes will be given away every Friday until the parade.