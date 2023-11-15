MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Orlando “OJ” Esquivel announced he has officially filed for a place on the ballot for Judge of the Hidalgo County 430th District Court in the March 2024 Primary Election, according to Esquivel’s press release.

Esquivel filed the required paperwork and the filing fee on Nov. 11, the first official day to file in Texas.

“After announcing my campaign during the summer, my team and I have been working diligently to ensure that we are getting my name and my message out to the community so that Hidalgo County residents familiarize themselves with my upbringing, my career-long service as a prosecutor and advocate for justice, and my desire to serve the community in this capacity as Judge of the 430th District Court,” said Esquivel.

According to the Texas Government Code, the 430th District Court in Hidalgo County is a general jurisdiction court that gives preference to family violence and criminal matters.