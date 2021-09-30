Escobares fire chief, city secretary facing forgery charges

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

ESCOBARES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Grand jury unsealed the indictments against the Escobares fire chief and city secretary.

Escobares Fire Chief Lauro Octavio Ramirez is facing five counts on indictment for false name, false information, and forgery.

Escobares City Secretary Lynette Montemayor, who was also an associate magistrate judge, is facing the same charge on one count.

The details of the investigation were not released, however, authorities began looking into the public corruption in March, according to 229th District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez.

Federal and local agencies investigated the criminal case, including the Texas Department of Public Safety, Roma PD, Texas Rangers, and Border Prosecution Unit Investigators.