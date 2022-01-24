Escaped prisoner captured at Progreso International Bridge

PROGRESO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A jail escapee attempting to flee the country was apprehended at the Progeso International Bridge on Friday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers encountered Steven Guajardo Servantes at the bridge, noting that he matched the description of a man wanted for escape out of Bee County Sheriff’s Office and a parole violation, according to a press release from CBP.

His original charge was an aggravated assault with serious bodily injury in Austin.

Officers conducted a fingerprint check on Servantes, confirming his identity as the man wanted by Bee County Sheriff’s Office and the Austin Police Board.

“This is a significant arrest as it underscores the public safety impact of our border security mission,” said Port Director Walter Weaver, Progreso Port of Entry in the release. “An arrest of this magnitude illustrates the vital role CBP plays in protecting our country and our communities.”

Servantes, 40, was turned over to the United States Marshals, the release stated.