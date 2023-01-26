HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officers with the federal Enforcement and Removal Operations fugitive operations team arrested a citizen of El Salvador on Jan. 19 in Edinburg.

According to a news release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Carlos Mauricio Zavala, 36, was convicted in Hidalgo County for indecency with a child, sexual contact, and an accident involving serious bodily injury, on Nov. 22, 2022.

Zavala was sentenced to seven years of community supervision and was on probation. He had previous convictions of theft of property in April 2009, driving while intoxicated in May 2018, and possession of a controlled substance in May 2021, according to ICE.

Zavala claimed to have entered the United States around Aug. 1, 2006, near Hidalgo, without being inspected or admitted by an immigration officer, officials said.

Zavala will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.