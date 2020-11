CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — There’s a new sheriff in town.

Democratic candidate Eric Garza defeated John Chambers in the race for Cameron County Sheriff with 61 percent of votes to 39 percent of votes.

Garza will be the first new sheriff for Cameron County since 2001 when he takes office. He defeated current Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio for the position in the 2020 July Primary Runoff Election.

Garza will take over as sheriff in January 2021.