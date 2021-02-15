ERCOT forecasts a demand of over 70,000 megawatts for Monday

HARLINGEN, Texas — During this freezing weather in the Rio Grande Valley thousands of people find themselves without power.

About 50 percent of the power in Texas is generated by using natural gas as a fuel in power plants and the artic blast is causing problems with the supply of that fuel.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is forecasting a demand of over 70,000 megawatts with a peak demand around 75,000 megawatts shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday. That is over 20,000 megawatts more than they will have available.

The bitterly cold temperatures are freezing natural gas pipelines that transport fuel to power plants and also causing wind turbines to freeze.

The temperature related low supply of energy coupled with a very high demand is causing the shortages across the state.

“It’s too early right now to project a time when this will ease up or when the numbers will start increasing, but customers that are without power can expect to be without power the remainder of the day and well into tomorrow,” said Eladio Jaimez, AEP spokesperson.

AEP is prepared to restore power as soon as ERCOT gives the approval. That is something the energy companies are concerned about is a power surge when the power is restored.

In order to avoid that happening people should unplug large appliances immediately.