HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ERCOT has updated their Conservation Appeal for residents and Texas business.

The Conservation Appeal has been extended for its 3rd straight day, on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

According to a social media post from ERCOT, the operating reserves are expected to be low during the afternoon and evening hours.

Residents and Texas business are asked to conserve electricity use, especially during the Conservation Appeal hours.