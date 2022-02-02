RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Freezing weather is approaching Texas residents and the state’s electrical grid operator is proving an update for what they expect.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has issued a winter weather watch through Sunday, Feb. 6 as forecasts show an arctic blast moving throughout Texas and dropping temperatures to freezing conditions.

During this winter weather watch, ERCOT states they are expecting a “high energy demand” of around 73 gigawatts, falling short of the 77 gigawatts used during the 2021 Texas February freeze.

However, ERCOT says this year they project to have sufficient generation to meet the high demand for electricity.

According to a release, ERCOT has implemented many reforms to increase the Texas grid’s reliability including ramping up inspections, performing tests of the resources, and assessing on-site fuel supplies, among others.

“While grid conditions remain strong with enough capacity, our weather forecasts show there is potential for significant frozen precipitation behind this week’s cold front,” said Brad Jones, interim ERCOT CEO. “With frozen precipitation, there is always a chance for local outages.”

In the Rio Grande Valley, temperatures are expected to fall to the upper 20s on Friday morning, meanwhile, other parts of Texas will experience temperatures in the low 10s and below.

AEP Texas is taking extended measures to prepare for the conditions. The company is setting up replacement equipment to take over if needed, postponing several projects to expend their resources on ensuring their resources are intact, and replacing equipment that is out of service.

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) is also taking precautions ahead of the freezing weather including assigning additional personnel, replacing cables and insulation on pipes at power plants, and signing with a high-voltage electrical contractor to supplement crews during emergency events.

Governor Greg Abbott met with officials from ERCOT, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC), the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and other State organizations and expressed confidence that the state’s power grid would not collapse like last year.

“If the need arises … ERCOT is using a conservative approach to grid management and forecast to make sure that they are prepared,” said Abbott. “ERCOT is well prepared for conditions as they currently stand, but remains flexible in order to be able to be responsive to power demand needs.”

Abbott and ERCOT took heat during the freeze last year when millions of Texans were left without power for days. More than 100 Texans died in the freeze.