HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking all Texans to conserve power this weekend. The grid operator is working to avoid having to resort to emergency operations.

Lower power companies are making the same request. ERCOT says the low wind power generation and high demand are causing operating reserves to run low.

In a release, the group stated, “as a result, ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve electricity use, if safe to do so.”

Local energy, handled by Magic Valley Electric Cooperative and other companies, is also in need of your help. They are calling Valley residents to be cautious after a brutal summer weather-wise.

“We want to advise our members to be cautious, to be mindful of how they use their electricity,” said MVEC Communications Manager Juan Hermosillo.

Power companies say they are fully prepared for the summer to be hot in the Valley.

MVEC is recommending certain steps you can take to conserve energy.

”Be mindful of their, especially their ac. Make sure that their filter has been changed. If we could all get together and maybe increase the thermostat by two degrees, that would help us a lot. If you tend to wash your, do laundry at night. Maybe you want to switch. Maybe do it during the day or in the morning,” Hermosillo said.

He reminds us that when people get out of work and school, power is at peak hours. So be mindful of power use from 5 to 10 p.m.

ERCOT adds it expects its current energy conditions to persist through the weekend because of extreme heat.