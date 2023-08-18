BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to the high temperatures, the Electrical Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is asking residents to reduce energy usage in order to put less strain on the electrical grid.

“Those really high temperatures that we experience cause a lot more demands on the electrical system,” said Ryan Greenfeld, Communications Manager with Brownsville Public Utilities Board.

Eladio Jaimez with AEP Texas recommends decreasing your electrical footprint when you’re not home.

“Using less electricity during the peak hours when everybody’s using more electricity, people are at work, people are at school, that’s only if it’s safe to do so,” he said.

Jaimez also said the biggest electrical usage in your home is your AC unit.

“Checking windows and doors for leaks. Sometimes when that cool air gets out, it causes the AC to work harder.”

Greenfeld said the smallest adjustments to your thermostat can help and even lower your electrical bill.

“If you can look and find ways to maybe reduce that footprint a little bit, it’s going to make the biggest difference for you. Even if you can adjust it maybe one degree or two higher than normal.” He said.

Greenfeld added that business owners and residents should also disconnect any appliances not in use. Even a charger that is not being used but still connected to the outlet will take some electricity.

“If you aren’t using something, it’s a good idea to just go ahead and unplug it all together to prevent any usage of energy in that time.”

