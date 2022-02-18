SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Developers are looking to San Benito to construct an epicenter or a multi-use complex, and next to it, affordable housing concept for veterans.

“Convention center, housing development, medical and retail, commercial mix in there and also includes the housing component,” said Rebecca Castillo, the executive director of the San Benito Economic Development Corporation.

Also included in the plan for the epicenter are a water park, hotel, and market spaces.

According to the epicenter’s spokesperson, Linda Merritt, ‘Veterans Victory’ village will be an affordable housing complex that has support programs for mental health and business education.

“This is kind of the incubator and accelerator approach to being able to support those interests,” said Merritt. “But we will also be partnered on some of the initiatives where we’re hoping to employ some of the residents of the village.”

The center coupled with the housing project is supposed to create a positive economic impact, according to Castillo.

Castillo said this is a good opportunity to support the veteran community, a group of people she said often get overlooked.

“To create entrepreneurship and training services for the veteran’s community to be able to reactivate and come back into the workforce or develop a skill set that allows them to create their own business,” said Castillo.

Merritt explained that this housing project will also be available to, “first responders, veterans, teachers, and students.”

Another housing complex is also a part of planning with multi-family facilities and condos available, said Merritt.

This non-traditional housing project is partially funded through the state, according to Castillo and Merritt.

“The developers were able to tap into state incentives and some legislation money as they move forward with this project,” said Castillo.

“It offers the opportunity to those who may not otherwise qualify through traditional financing housing financing programs,” said Merritt.

This month, developers will hold a forum to recruit investors into this project and housing complex.

“We immediately saw the great value of it knowing that there are so many veterans in the valley who could benefit from having resources right there,” said Merritt.