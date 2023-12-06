RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Circle K announced it will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel on Dec. 7 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. during its Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up.

According to the company’s news release, customers can also take 50% off on Circle K car washes and enjoy a 50% discount on hot food items from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition, customers can enjoy the following discounts on dispensed beverages during happy hour from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

$ 0.50 Large Polar Pop

$1 Medium Hot or Iced Coffee

$1 Medium Froster

Participating locations will be handing out fuel discount cards for 10 cents off per gallon of fuel.

Find your nearest Circle K store here.