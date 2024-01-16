RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Electric companies are asking residents and businesses to conserve electricity.

As of right now, electric providers such as AEP Texas and Magic Valley said they are not seeing any major power outages or fluctuations in service. They added everything at this hour is running smoothly.

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board said ERCOT is requesting electric conservation in light of the cold temperatures the state of Texas and the Rio Grande Valley are expecting.

PUB officials said this is voluntary conservation and they are asking customers to reduce their electrical footprint during peak energy usage hours.

Those hours are in the morning between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., and again in the evening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

BPUB asks customers to set their thermostats a couple of degrees lower, turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances, and avoid using large appliances during those peak hours that can put less strain on the electrical grid.

“Large electrical equipment that is still connected, your home is still receiving some sort of power,” said Cleiri Quezada Brownsville Public Utilities Board Communications Director. “So whether you’re using that or not, if your stove, if your microwave, if your generator, if your heating equipment is connected, even if you have it off, it’s still getting that energy through.”

Quezada added in the event of power failure their teams are on standby.