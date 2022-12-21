BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In light of the strong cold front blowing in from the north, energy providers have been making the proper preparations to provide assistance during power outages.

AEP Texas and the Brownsville Public Utilities Board have stated all their teams are working to ensure they have the necessary equipment if an emergency should occur.

“The possibility of local area outages within some portions of AEP, Texas is in fact possible. We will do everything possible to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible,” Larry Jones, AEP Texas Corporate Communications Manager said. “However, we can’t guarantee how long restoration may take if the weather becomes extreme in a particular area.”

Jones adds to stay clear of downed power lines as they will have an electric charge and advises having a backup plan for those with medical equipment that require electricity in the event of an extended local outage.

BPUB crews have been securing lines to make sure if ice were to accumulate the power lines would not collide.

Cleiri Quezada with the BPUB says the organization is ready to dispatch their teams in any situation if necessary.

“All of our employees and all of our crews are ready to handle anything that might come across this Thursday and Friday.” Quezada said.

Quezada also says there are ways to conserve energy during the cold front, such as disconnecting unused items that require electricity to function, and turning off Christmas decorations.