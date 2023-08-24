HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Reliant Energy is asking customers to help conserve electricity from Thursday through Monday, Aug. 28.

Texas is experiencing some extreme heat, especially after Tropical Storm Harold moved through the southern part of the state.

Reliant Energy is offering some tips to help reduce usage. Small changes, they say, make a big impact while staying cool and comfortable.

Setting your thermostat 2-3 degrees higher and running the ceiling fans counterclockwise. They ask customers to run dishwashers and laundry overnight, and unplug nonessential electronics and appliances.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas says grid conditions today are normal and there is enough power for current demands. ERCOT is the state’s electric grid provider.

On Sunday night it asked Texans to conserve power.

For more information on conservation click here.