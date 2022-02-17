HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A series of cold fronts will be sweeping through the Rio Grande Valley Thursday bringing a fire weather hazard and cooler temperatures for the end of the week.

The first front will arrive early Thursday afternoon dropping atmospheric moisture levels across south Texas. The combination of drier air and breezy conditions has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning (Fire Weather Warning) for Hildalgo and Starr counties until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Outdoor burning is not recommended as wildfires will spread rapidly. Expect wind gusts between 25-30 mph.

Get those jackets back out because a second reinforcing cold front will sweep through deep south Texas late Thursday night bringing chilly temperatures back to the RGV. Temperatures Friday morning will be in the 40s with wind chills in the upper 30s.

Expect highs Friday to only reach the low 60s with mostly sunny skies and winds out of the north at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Roller coaster weather will be in full force for the valley as high temperatures will rebound back into the 60s and 70s for the weekend. However, expect increasing cloud cover with a few showers possible Sunday.

Sunny skies and highs in the 80s will be the weather story for the start of the next work week.