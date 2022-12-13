MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Amid the stress of finals, who wouldn’t trade hours of studying to spend time with a furry friend.

The Texas A&M McAllen campus understood the stressful week students are going through and asked for help from Mission’s animal shelter.

The shelter and Texas A&M were able to provide students with emotional support using eight puppies.

(Source: City of Mission press release)

(Source: City of Mission press release)

(Source: City of Mission press release)

(Source: City of Mission press release)

(Source: City of Mission press release)

(Source: City of Mission press release)

(Source: City of Mission press release)

The campus wanted to reward its students for their hard work during finals week with some furry friends to serve as motivation and post-exam relief.

“I wanted to support the Texas A&M community by giving these students an opportunity to destress,” City of Mission Health Department Director Daniel Garza said. “And for this to serve as a reward for their hard work and their perseverance throughout the semester.”

The Aggies for Animal Rescue wanted to provide education for students on responsibilities of being a pet owner and guidance on animal rescue as well.