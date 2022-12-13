MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Amid the stress of finals, who wouldn’t trade hours of studying to spend time with a furry friend.
The Texas A&M McAllen campus understood the stressful week students are going through and asked for help from Mission’s animal shelter.
The shelter and Texas A&M were able to provide students with emotional support using eight puppies.
The campus wanted to reward its students for their hard work during finals week with some furry friends to serve as motivation and post-exam relief.
“I wanted to support the Texas A&M community by giving these students an opportunity to destress,” City of Mission Health Department Director Daniel Garza said. “And for this to serve as a reward for their hard work and their perseverance throughout the semester.”
The Aggies for Animal Rescue wanted to provide education for students on responsibilities of being a pet owner and guidance on animal rescue as well.