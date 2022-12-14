SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local emergency shelter for asylum seekers is in need of the community’s help.

La Posada Providencia, founded and sponsored by the Sisters of Divine Providence, is a ministry for people in crisis from around the world who are seeking legal refuge in the country.

They are expanding their operations and are asking the community for donations.

“We see a lot of suffering all the time. And people going through trauma, and they’re in need of some support,” said Cindy Andrade-Johnson, La Posada Providencia Interim Director.

The organization provides food, shelter, English language lessons and other education services to help immigrants with their transition.

“It’s for our humanity, it’s our community, we’re helping our own community, we’re helping the United States, the people that are coming are gifted people that are going to support the United States,” she said.

As more people travel to the border to seek asylum, the organization is in need of new buildings to accommodate them.

The Mennonite Disaster Service, a volunteer network of Anabaptist churches, is helping meet the shelters’ needs.

Andrade-Johnson is asking the community for monetary donations to help with their mission of supporting long-term stays for immigrants and asylum seekers.

“Our board traveled down here, encountered la Posada, and determined that this is actually a disaster but not a natural disaster. It’s a human made disaster,” said Carl Dube, South Texas Response Coordinator Mennonite Disaster Service.

The Mennonite Disaster Service is constructing new buildings that will include two classrooms, a kitchen, restrooms and showers, a laundry and medical room- which will cost thousands of dollars.

“We’ve been in the process of for the past year of getting ready to build the physical construction of these new buildings for La Posada,” Dube said.

“La Posada has been doing this work for 30 years, so we need the funds. And we need support and we’re happy to share,” Andrade-Johnson said.