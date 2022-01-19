Emergency shelter available in Roma

ROMA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gocha Allen Ramirez, 229th District Attorney, has announced an emergency shelter ahead of expected winter weather.

The DA said in a Facebook post, that the shelter is located at 1334 4th Street in Roma, Texas in the old A.S. Canacan Elementary school.

The shelter will be open from Thursday, Jan. 20 at 5 p.m. to Saturday, Jan. 22 at 5 p.m.

The post said that food, water, and other “living amenities” will be available at the shelter.

However, the DA does ask the public to bring their own pillows and blankets if possible.

Anyone that needs assistance or has questions about the shelter can call or text the following numbers.