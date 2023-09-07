BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) announced an emergency road closure Thursday night.

Officials say the emergency road closure is for drivers traveling on Ruben M. Torres Boulevard.

Northbound and southbound lanes between Old Port Isabel and Robindale Road will also be temporarily closed.

Drivers traveling northbound on Ruben M. Torres Blvd. are advised to take a detour through Old Port Isabel.

Southbound drivers can divert their route through Robindale Road.

According to BPUB, crews are actively repairing a water line that was struck by a fiber installation contractor.

BPUB encourages drivers to plan their routes in advance and to follow all posted detour signs.

The closure is expected to last approximately 6 hours.