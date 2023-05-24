HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Emergency management coordinators across Cameron County gathered Tuesday to discuss precautions ahead of the hurricane season.

The kickoff meeting began by teaching emergency responders to make proactive decisions in case of a severe storm.

“We make sure we’re all on the same page so that if a disaster occurs within any city, we all know what the other cities are doing,” Tom Hushen, Emergency Management Coordinator for Cameron County said. “During a disaster, it doesn’t affect just one person, one city. It affects all of us.”

Hushen recommends emergency responders and the community to do their part in taking precaution throughout the season and to always be prepared.

“Emergency management starts in your home,” Hushen said. “Make sure that you have a kit ready to go… If there’s an order for evacuation that you leave and not hang around and wait.”

Tuesday’s meeting is the first meeting before hurricane season begins. coordinators and responders plan to meet monthly.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and ends November 30.