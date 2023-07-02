HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Emergency officials want to remind those who plan to celebrate Independence Day weekend with fireworks how dangerous they can be.

Lieutenant Rocky Gonzalez with the Harlingen Fire Department emphasized to never light fireworks indoors, and make sure they’re pointed away from others and to avoid structures or any flammable materials.

Gonzalez said there is an increase in emergency calls, but most are not fire related,

“We actually get a lot more medical calls at this time. We do assist EMS with our medical calls” Gonzalez said.

Rene Perez, a Nurse Paramedic, said fireworks can cause serious burns.

Perez recommended to immediately cool any affected skin with cool water and make sure it stays clean to prevent infection.

Additionally, it is recommended that if individuals suffer severe burns, they may not be able to get treatment in the Valley,

“Here locally in the Valley, we don’t have a burn center so, typically, burns have to go up north to San Antonio or to Galveston,” Perez said.

Lieutenant Gonzalez reminded everyone about how hot it’s been recently, and how that can heighten fire dangers,

“The grass is dry, very dry right now. So any kind of stray embers are going to light the grass very easily,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said for those who plan on lighting fireworks, be prepared to put out any fires that may spark.

“You can have a readily available water source. You can have your water hose ready, and you can have pre-filled buckets of water,” Gonzalez added.