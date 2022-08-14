HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Rio Grande Valley is known to be a flooding zone which can be impacted drastically throughout hurricane season. The season starts every year on the first of June and continues up to November 30th.

Tom Hushen, the Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator, said hurricane season is crucial and during this time it is best to stay prepared wherever you go.

“Making sure that you have a go bag, making sure you have your paperwork, you know now it’s a good time to make sure that your cars are filled with gas,” he said.

Hushen also recommends staying up to date with weather through trusted resources.

“Number one is rely on the news media for the weather, don’t rely on Facebook a lot of times they will say things that may or may not happen, pretty much trust the national weather service and all of the local stations those are the ones that have the best and most up to date,” he said.

Whether there is rain or not, Hushen said the county’s emergency management team is working to stay informed.

“Hurricane season in our area is the September, October area, our time frame so we still need to be vigilant, we still need to keep an eye on the gulf, an eye on the Atlantic just to make sure, there’s any disturbances coming in that we can track those as quickly as possible,” he said.

