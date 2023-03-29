MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Recent heavy rains caused a number of rooms of the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society’s facility in Mission to flood.

Staff members with the non-profit say they are in need of emergency fosters so the animals can stay dry.

“When they say it rains it pours here definitely,” supervisor of the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society Jordan Wally said.

Wally says the rains produced flooding in different spaces such as the bathroom, medical admission, mommy and puppy rooms.

The flood waters clogged pipes and damaged several belongings with the water rising inside kennels.

“The water was up to their legs, and their beds were covered in water so it was just more of making sure of everybody was clean everybody was dry, and not standing in that water for too long,” Wally said.

Leaders say fosters are needed and will play a crucial role in helping these 4-legged friends.

“Most of these dogs are strays, so they come in very scared they hear all the barking and it stresses them out so to mix that in with weather and all these conditions that are in, fosters are definitely important because it would prevent that from happening,” Wally said.

The non-profit says staff with the City of Mission worked quickly to get rid of the water from the big storm.

“As soon as we saw the flooding start to happen, we called them they immediately came out and addressed the issue, City has been phenomenal without them we would probably be still looking at water in the kennels,” Wally said.

Officials say emergency fosters can make a huge difference.

Most of the water has been removed from building and crews are cleaning up what all is left over behind.

If you would like to be a foster and help with finding these pets a home, you can visit 227 Abelino Farias St. in Mission.

The animal shelter also says donations ranging from dog food to new beds are appreciated.