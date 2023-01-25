McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen’s Parks and Recreation Department unveiled Wednesday two newly installed emergency call boxes throughout the Bentsen Hike and Bike Trail.

The solar-powered callboxes serve to enhance the safety of runners, walkers, cyclists and anyone on the trail, the City of McAllen stated on Facebook post.

Residents on the hike and bike trail can make an emergency call on the callbox if the situation arises.

“It’s cellular-based so if it’s activated, the blue flashing light comes on and it alerts the police and help will be on its way,” a McAllen city official told ValleyCentral.

The new boxes are among 22 other boxes available at bike trails and outdoors areas across McAllen.