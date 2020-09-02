Emergency assistance program to be offered for colonia residents

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Officials with Starr County, along with the Texas Department of Agriculture, announced they will offer a one-time emergency assistance program for colonia residents.

The emergency funds are available to assist low-income individuals or families whose income has been significantly reduced as a result of social distance and other public health restrictions issued beginning March 2020.

Assistance with up to three months of mortgage expenses, utility expenses and assistance for food and other needs.

Funds will be provided directly to service providers (Mortgage lenders, utility service, grocery stores, etc.)

For more information, please call Anna Villarreal or Lupita Reyes at the Starr County Self Help Center.

Intake of applications started Tuesday. Call 956-487-7353.